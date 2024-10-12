Maui Health Auxiliary awards EDucation Volunteer Scholarship to MJee Abara

MJee Abara, 2024 EDucation Junior Volunteer scholarship recipient. PC: Maui Health

Lahainaluna alumnus MJee Abara is the recipient of the second annual EDucation Volunteer Scholarship, announced Maui Health’s Auxiliary Volunteer Program, Maui’s only hospital-based junior volunteer program.

“MJee’s academic achievements, leadership, and dedication to healthcare make him a deserving recipient of this year’s scholarship,” said Barbara Potopowitz, Maui Health Auxiliary president. “Not only has he contributed countless volunteer hours, but he has also been a huge ambassador for the junior volunteer program, helping to recruit many new students this year. We celebrate his outstanding accomplishments and wish him success as he continues his journey in healthcare.”

Beyond his volunteer work Abara has achieved extraordinary academic success, graduating from Lahainaluna in 2024 and earning an associate degree from the University of Hawai’i while still in high school. As the chief valedictorian of both his high school and university classes, he graduated with a GPA exceeding 4.5. Additionally, he served as president of the Health Occupations Students of America program, where he was instrumental in certifying more than 100 students in cardiopulmonary resuscitation, first aid and basic life support.

Abara is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Public Administration & Public Health at the University of Hawai’i, West Oahu, balancing a full schedule of online courses with work and volunteering. He plans to enroll in the Emergency Medical Technician program at the University of Hawai’i Maui College to become a paramedic.

The Maui Health Auxiliary Volunteer Program’s EDucation Scholarship was established in 2023 in honor of long-time volunteer Ed Quiring, who has worked with many junior volunteers, providing valuable insight and mentorship. It is funded by donations and proceeds from the volunteer gift shop on the first floor of Maui Memorial Medical Center. The scholarship aims to support future healthcare leaders by assisting with essential college expenses, such as tuition and books. Donations are tax-deductible and help fund scholarships for junior volunteers who meet the scholarship criteria.

“We encourage the Maui County community to contribute to the EDucation Scholarship to support future volunteers and aspiring healthcare leaders like MJee,” said Potopowitz. “We are also always looking for adult and student volunteers and have both in-person and remote work available.”

The Maui Health Auxiliary Volunteer Program offers students between the ages of 14 and 18 the opportunity to explore various healthcare careers while enriching patients’ lives and making a meaningful impact on our community. Both the junior and college volunteer programs work to accommodate students’ class schedules and semester breaks so they can continue to get hands-on experience and earn volunteer hours.

For more information on the Maui Health Auxiliary Volunteer Program and EDucation Volunteer Scholarship, visit www.mauihealth.org/volunteer or call Potopowitz at 808-280-4707.