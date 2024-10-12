Maui Historical Society seeking volunteers to support museum operations

Volunteers are being sought to guide visitors and for behind-the-scenes work with the Maui Historical Society at Bailey House in Wailuku. PC: Maui Historical Society

The Maui Historical Society and Hale Hōʻikeʻike at the Bailey House are calling on passionate individuals of any age to join their volunteer team. Opportunities range from educators and cashiers to behind-the-scenes roles like organizing archives, event planning, grant writing and more.

“We are excited to welcome new volunteers who are as passionate about Maui’s history as we are,” said Naomi “Sissy” Lake-Farm, executive director of the Maui Historical Society. “Our volunteers play a crucial role in helping us provide educational tours, care for our artifacts and host community events. Their work allows us to continue sharing the stories of Hawai’i”

The museum is looking for individuals who are passionate about history, culture, education and community service. It is encouraged for students looking for internship hours, a retiree wanting to give back or someone simply looking for a way to stay engaged. No prior experience needed.

Volunteer opportunities:

Docents : Lead engaging tours and educate visitors about Hawaiian culture and the museum’s exhibits.

: Lead engaging tours and educate visitors about Hawaiian culture and the museum’s exhibits. Cashiers for the museum gift shop : Assist with sales, greet visitors and help maintain the museum shop.

: Assist with sales, greet visitors and help maintain the museum shop. Groundskeepers : Maintain the museum’s gardens and grounds, ensuring they reflect the beauty and history of Maui.

: Maintain the museum’s gardens and grounds, ensuring they reflect the beauty and history of Maui. Educational outreach volunteers : Support and deliver educational programs and outreach efforts to schools and community groups, helping to promote Hawaiian history and culture.

: Support and deliver educational programs and outreach efforts to schools and community groups, helping to promote Hawaiian history and culture. Grant writing/reporting team : Assist with researching, writing and managing grant applications and reports to secure funding for museum programs.

: Assist with researching, writing and managing grant applications and reports to secure funding for museum programs. Event support volunteers : Help plan and execute museum events, including setup, guest services and logistical support.

: Help plan and execute museum events, including setup, guest services and logistical support. Archival volunteers: Support the museum’s archival team by organizing and preserving historical materials.

Volunteer perks and benefits

Volunteers enjoy exclusive benefits, including:

Free admittance to any shows or events held on the museum grounds.

Occasional cultural demonstrations at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center.

A 20% discount on items in the museum gift shop.

Enrollment at Kaunoa Senior Center.

Auto insurance and mileage options for qualifying volunteers.

And donuts, occasionally, and as supplies last

Bailey House interior. PC: Maui Historical Society

Interested volunteers can apply by visiting the museum’s website at mauimuseum.squarespace.com/get-involved, filling out a form at bit.ly/BaileyHouseVolunteers or contacting info@mauihistoricalsociety.org. Training is provided for all roles, and volunteers are welcomed with flexible scheduling options.

Founded in 1951, the Maui Historical Society is dedicated to preserving and sharing Maui’s history and cultural heritage. Through Hale Hōʻikeʻike at the Bailey House, the museum provides educational programs, workshops and exhibitions that connect the community to Hawaiian traditions and history.