Maui Surf Forecast for October 13, 2024
|Shores
|Tonight
|Sunday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|4-6
|4-6
|4-6
|4-6
|West Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|South Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|2-4
|2-4
|East Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Isolated showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the lower 70s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:20 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:04 PM HST.
Swell Summary
A small, medium period north swell is moving through the islands. This will keep small surf across north-facing shores through Sunday. However, the arrival of a new, moderate long period north (350 degree) swell late Sunday night or early Monday morning will bring advisory level surf along north-facing shores. This swell will peak Monday evening and then slowly decline through mid week.
A small, long period south (180 degree) reinforcement continues to hold, producing waist to chest-high surf along south-facing shores. South shore surf will slowly decrease through early next week as this reinforcement fades. Surf along west-facing shores will remain elevated, influenced by both the north and south swell wrap. East-facing shore wind wave chop will remain relatively small under the relatively weak trade wind regime.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.
Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com