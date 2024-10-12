Maui Surf Forecast for October 13, 2024

Shores Tonight Sunday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 4-6 4-6 4-6 4-6 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 3-5 3-5 2-4 2-4 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.7 feet 06:32 PM HST. High 1.3 feet 11:25 PM HST. Low 0.4 feet 05:00 AM HST.

SUNDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.5 feet 12:05 PM HST. Sunrise 6:20 AM HST. Sunset 6:04 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A small, medium period north swell is moving through the islands. This will keep small surf across north-facing shores through Sunday. However, the arrival of a new, moderate long period north (350 degree) swell late Sunday night or early Monday morning will bring advisory level surf along north-facing shores. This swell will peak Monday evening and then slowly decline through mid week.

A small, long period south (180 degree) reinforcement continues to hold, producing waist to chest-high surf along south-facing shores. South shore surf will slowly decrease through early next week as this reinforcement fades. Surf along west-facing shores will remain elevated, influenced by both the north and south swell wrap. East-facing shore wind wave chop will remain relatively small under the relatively weak trade wind regime.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.