MHLA introduces endorsed candidates to Mauiʻs Visitor Industry

Westin Kaʻanapali Ocean Resort Villas Manager Eric Duff, Representative Terez Amato, Westin Maui General Manager Josh Hargrove, Council Member Yuki Lei Sugimura, Council Member Nohe Uʻu Hodgins, Council candidate John Pele, Council Chair Alice Lee, Council Member Tom Cook, Alaska Airlines Kahului Airport Station Operations Manager Kelsey Rollo, Fairmont Kea Lani General Manager Michael Pye, MHLA Interim Executive Director Naomi Cooper and Hilton Grand Vacations Maui Bay Villas General Manager William Bethel. PC: MHLA

The Maui Hotel & Lodging Association held a candidate meet-and-greet event on Oct. 9 at the Maui Bay Villas, Hilton Grand Vacations in Kīhei.

Supported by Hawaii Hotel Alliance, nearly 70 people attended the event to talk with six of the candidates endorsed earlier this month by the association’s Political Action Committee. Interim Executive Director Naomi Cooper expressed gratitude to Council Members Tom Cook, Alice Lee, Yuki Lei Sugimura, Nohe Uʻu Hodgins, State Representative Terez Amato and Maui County Council candidate John Pele for supporting the visitor industry.

“To be one of these leaders in such a challenging time for our island is a brave and difficult responsibility,” Cooper said. “We are grateful for these candidates who truly care about the recovery of our economy, the future of our workforce and value all industries as essential for Mauiʻs stability.”

Not all association-endorsed candidates were able to attend the event.

For the full list of candidates supported through MHLA PAC endorsement process, visit mauihla.org.