High surf advisory posted for north-facing shores

National Weather Service forecasters predict that a moderate-sized north swell will bring surf ranging from 14 to 18 feet to the north-facing shores of all islands beginning tonight and peaking tomorrow.

The advisory-level surf will slowly decline through the middle of this week, forecasters said.

North shore beachgoers can expect moderate, strong breaking waves and strong currents that will make swimming dangerous. Ocean safety officials’ warnings should be heeded: “When in doubt, don’t go out.”

Mostly sunny skies are forecast today, with scattered windward and mauka showers in the morning and isolated showers in the afternoon. High temperatures will range from 85 to 90, with overnight lows of 72 to 77. Trade winds will blow from 15 to 20 mph today, decreasing slightly tonight.

More rainfall is expected on Monday, with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Windward and mauka showers are forecast during the day, becoming more numerous at night. Temperatures are expected to cool to 84 to 89 during the day, dropping to 74 to 79 at night. Trade winds will blow from 15 to 20 mph.

For more information, visit the Honolulu National Weather Service website here.