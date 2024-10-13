Maui United Way delivers $15,000 for school supplies, boost for Molokaʻi teachers

Molokaʻi schools hold the highest percentage of keiki on free or reduced lunch in Maui County. Molokaʻi High School was one of these schools that received funds to support teachers and students. PC: Talia Cardines, executive director, Molokaʻi Child Abuse and Prevention Pathways

Maui United Way has announced the launch of “Tools for Schools,” which provided $15,000 in gift cards for school supplies to local teachers and students, according to Maui United Way.

A decent chunk, $6,000, was allocated to Molokaʻi schools, including Molokaʻi High School, where 75% of students qualify for free meal programs, the highest rate in Maui County.

“Our ‘Tools for Schools’ program addresses the educational needs of our keiki and ensures that our teachers have the resources they need to create a positive and effective learning environment without dipping into their own wallets,” said Makana Rosete, director of Communications, Events and Advocacy of Maui United Way.

This initiative aims to alleviate the financial burden on teachers by reducing their out-of-pocket expenses.

“The additional funds from Maui United Way will make a big difference in our classroom. With new materials and technology. I’m excited to see how they will engage and motivate my students, enhancing their learning experience,” said Kumu Edrian Apo, a teacher at Maunaloa Elementary School on Molokaʻi.

The gift cards were distributed to teachers in schools where the need is greatest, ensuring that the benefits of this program reach the students and educators who are most impacted by economic challenges, Maui United Way said.

For more information on the “Tools for Schools” program or to learn how to support Maui United Way’s efforts, visit www.mauiunitedway.org or contact Makana Rosete at makana@mauiunitedway.org.