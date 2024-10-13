Temporary public pool closures announced for some days in October

The Soichi Sakamoto Pool in Wailuku (above) and Upcountry Aquatic Center will be closed some days this month. File photo courtesy County of Maui.

Upcountry and Central Maui public pools will be closed on some days this month for equipment maintenance and pool guard recruitment, according to an announcement from the Maui County Department of Parks and Recreation.

The Upcountry Aquatic Center will be closed on Oct.17 for equipment maintenance to the filtration system. The pool is expected to reopen on Oct. 18 for regular hours of operation.

Coach Soichi Sakamoto Pool at War Memorial Complex in Wailuku will be closed from 9 a.m. to noon on Oct. 24 for a swim test for the recruitment of pool guard trainees. The facility will be open from noon to 4 p.m. that day for lap and recreational swimming.

For more information, call the County pool hotline at 808-270-8208.

For general County of Maui parks information, visit https://www.mauicounty.gov/parks.