Voyaging canoe Hōkūleʻa to depart Lānaʻi, head to Māʻalaea today

A family visits the voyaging canoe at Mānele, Lānaʻi, last week. Hōkūleʻa is scheduled to visit Māʻalaea today and this week as the next stop on the Polynesian Voyaging Society’s Pae ʻĀina Statewide Sail. Credit: Polynesian Voyaging Society / Michael Wilson photo

Residents and visitors will have the opportunity today, weather permitting, to see the voyaging canoe Hōkūleʻa on Maui today and this week after its crew spent a week on Lānaʻi.

After spending a week in Mānele, Hōkūleʻa was scheduled to depart Lānaʻi at 7 this morning and head to Māʻalaea. This marks the next stop on the Polynesian Voyaging Society’s Pae ʻĀina Statewide Sail. The canoe is expected to arrive around noon in Māʻalaea.

For the last week, the crew has been sharing the history and mission of Hōkūle‘a with the Lānaʻi community and island visitors through dockside canoe tours, stargazing activities and crew presentations. The crew also hosted tours for the children participating in the Lānaʻi Keiki Fishing Competition.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Schools are scheduled to visit Hōkūle‘a while the canoe is docked at Māʻalaea.



















Scheduled Māʻalaea public events include:

Hōkūleʻa Arrival and Greeting, Māʻalaea; today, at approximately noon (weather-permitting)

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Dockside Canoe Tours at Māʻalaea, Monday-Friday, Oct. 14-19, 3 to 6 p.m.; Sunday, Oct. 20, 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m.; Monday-Wednesday, Oct. 21-23, 3 to 6 p.m.

Crew Presentation at Maui Ocean Center; Friday, Oct. 18, 6 to 7 p.m.

Weather-permitting, Hōkūleʻa will stay in Māʻalaea until Oct. 24.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The Pae ʻĀina sail is part of Hōkūleʻa’s larger mission to sail around the Hawaiian Islands, engaging communities in cultural and educational experiences and exchanges focused on mālama honua (caring for our island Earth). Each stop allows students and the general public alike to connect with the legacy of exploration, environmental stewardship, and aloha ʻāina that Hōkūleʻa embodies.

For the latest updates on the Pae ʻĀina Statewide Sail, visit hokulea.com and @hokuleacrew on Facebook and Instagram. The seven-month voyage around the Hawaiian Islands will cover 3,000 miles, stopping at 31 ports and reaching 34 communities, before Hōkūleʻa and Hikianalia resume the Moananuiākea Circumnavigation of the Pacific in March 2025. The Pae ʻĀina Statewide Sail is lifted by the generous support of Hawaiian Airlines and DAWSON.