45 Rotarians from Los Angeles join forces for disaster relief on humanitarian trip to Maui

All volunteers gathered at King Kamehameha III School after a project where the school was presented with funds and ʻukulele by D5280. PC: Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunset

Members from Rotary District 5280, based in Los Angeles, traveled to Maui for their first Humanitarian Service Trip of the year, Oct. 2-6.

“This was a very hands-on experience,” said former District Gov. Olivia Patterson, a participant on the trip. “I may be tired, but I feel incredibly fulfilled. Many first-time volunteers joined us, and they truly embraced what it means to be a Rotarian — dedicating our time, resources and efforts for the benefit of others.”

On their first day, the volunteers assembled furniture for midterm tiny-homes at ʻOhana Hope Village. On day two, they split into five groups, serving at the Lahaina Boys and Girls Club, the memorial along the Lahaina Bypass, Lahainaluna High School’s Borders Field, the Ka Laʻi Ola Housing development and King Kamehameha III Elementary School. On their final work day, the entire team completed tasks to enhance living conditions at the Pu‘uhonua o Nēnē Maui shelter.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

During two of the work days, they enjoyed local lunches provided by the presidents of the nine Maui Rotary Clubs. The trip also allowed time for the volunteers to immerse themselves in Maui’s culture each evening. They experienced a traditional lūʻau, and their final night featured a picturesque sunset sail aboard the Teralani.

Visiting Rotarians assembled furniture at ʻOhana Hope Village. PC: Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunset

Checks for future improvements were presented to site managers at ʻOhana Hope Village, Pu‘uhonua o Nēnē and King Kamehameha III Elementary School. The funds were generated by the 60 Rotary Clubs of District 5280.

The projects were coordinated by Maui Rotary leaders Al Weiland, Wendy Hornack and Joanne Laird. Local Maui Rotarians joined the volunteers at each site.