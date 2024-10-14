FEMA hopes to fill jobs at new Long Term Recovery Office on Maui
The Federal Emergency Management Agency is hiring to fill spots at its new Long Term Recovery Office on Maui. The agency is seeking qualified and passionate individuals to join the team as Maui continues to recover following the Aug. 2023 wildfires.
Open positions include:
- Administrative Specialist
- Applicant Services Specialist
- Chief of Staff
- Contract Specialist
- Contracting Officer
- External Affairs Officer
- Emergency Management Specialist
- Environmental Protection Specialist
- Grants Management Specialist
- Historic Preservation Specialist
- Infrastructure Branch Director
- Information Technology Specialist
- Logistics Management Specialist
- Planning Specialist
- Procurement Technician
- Public Affairs Specialist
- Safety Officer
- Security Specialist
- Spend Plan Analyst
- Supervisory Emergency Management Specialist
- Travel Manager
New job openings are posted online at www.usajobs.gov for a limited amount of time. Contact FEMA via the email at FEMA-MauiJobs@FEMA.DHS.GOV and request to be notified when a new opening gets posted.
All job openings are posted at www.hirenethawaii.com until they are filled. Apply for a specific position online or submit your resume via email to FEMA-MauiJobs@FEMA.DHS.GOV to be matched with a current opening.
FEMA resume writing tips are available online at www.fema.gov/sites/default/files/documents/fema_resume-writing-tips.pdf