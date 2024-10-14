FEMA hopes to fill jobs at new Long Term Recovery Office on Maui

The Federal Emergency Management Agency is hiring to fill spots at its new Long Term Recovery Office on Maui. The agency is seeking qualified and passionate individuals to join the team as Maui continues to recover following the Aug. 2023 wildfires.

Open positions include:

Administrative Specialist

Applicant Services Specialist

Chief of Staff

Contract Specialist

Contracting Officer

External Affairs Officer

Emergency Management Specialist

Environmental Protection Specialist

Grants Management Specialist

Historic Preservation Specialist

Infrastructure Branch Director

Information Technology Specialist

Logistics Management Specialist

Planning Specialist

Procurement Technician

Public Affairs Specialist

Safety Officer

Security Specialist

Spend Plan Analyst

Supervisory Emergency Management Specialist

Travel Manager

New job openings are posted online at www.usajobs.gov for a limited amount of time. Contact FEMA via the email at FEMA-MauiJobs@FEMA.DHS.GOV and request to be notified when a new opening gets posted.



All job openings are posted at www.hirenethawaii.com until they are filled. Apply for a specific position online or submit your resume via email to FEMA-MauiJobs@FEMA.DHS.GOV to be matched with a current opening.

FEMA resume writing tips are available online at www.fema.gov/sites/default/files/documents/fema_resume-writing-tips.pdf