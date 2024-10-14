‘Fins & Frights Night’ includes new ‘Coco’ 3D experience

Manta ray makes a ghostlike appearance. The Maui Ocean Center will host “Fins & Frights Night” from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 26. PC: Maui Ocean Center

Maui Ocean Center will host “Fins & Frights Night” from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 26, featuring costume contests, face painting, trick-or-treating throughout the park and a new “Coco” 3D experience inside the “Sphere de los Muertos.”

Join marine naturalists for educational activities, including making glowing anglerfish masks and digging for shark teeth (with spiders). Guests can watch two diver presentations in the aquarium’s 750,000-gallon Open Ocean exhibit, otherwise known as the “Deep Boo Sea.”

“I’m excited to see everyone in their Halloween costumes,” said head naturalist Sara Peyton, who plans to dress as Ursula from “The Little Mermaid.”



Keiki are encouraged to dress up for a costume parade and contest with prizes in three age categories as well as a family/group category. At the entrance to the Living Reef exhibit, keiki can decorate bags to collect candy at various stations (while supplies last).



Community partners participating in “Fins & Frights Night” include the state’s Division of Aquatic Resources, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary, Pacific Whale Foundation and Maui Invasive Species Committee.

Refreshments will be available for purchase at Reef Café, and the Maui Ocean Treasures gift store will remain open for the event.



Entry is $20 for adults and $10 for keiki (children ages 4-12). Admission is free for Maui Ocean Center annual members. Last entry is at 8 p.m. Tickets are available at mauioceancenter.com.