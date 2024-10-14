Hybrid Reef-Friendly Landscaping course to be hosted Nov. 13-19

Reef-Friendly Landscaping instructor Duane Sparkman provides training on fertilizers and planting methods during a class workday at Kipuka Olowalu. PC: Maui Nui Marine Resource Council

The Maui Nui Marine Resource Council will host its final Reef-Friendly Landscaping certification course of the year Nov. 13 to 19. The hybrid online and in-person course will teach professionals how to transition to natural products and practices that improve plant health, reduce long-term maintenance costs, and increase soil and reef health.

“The knowledge that I’ve gained from soil sampling, planting, and learning about the native plants on the island has been great,” said Joseph Pittsenberger, Maui Marriott Ocean Club’s landscaping director. “I am excited to start creating a chemical-free lawn and plan to maintain it with compost from our on-site nursery instead of buying external supplies. I hope that if the initial patch is successful, we can extend the chemical-free approach to the entire property.”

The course will be taught by local industry experts in reef-friendly landscaping, combined with expertise from the Northeast Organic Farming Association’s Organic Land Care program. The 10-subject curriculum will include topics like site analysis, design, and management; native, exotic, and invasive plants; wetlands and mālama ‘āina; and energy, pollution, and climate change.

Enrollment is open through Nov. 12. Cost is $600 per student.

Properties with employees who’ve graduated from the course can pursue a Reef-Friendly Landscaping Silver or Gold Certification through Maui Nui Marine Resource Council and display the RFL Certification sign on their grounds.

Current RFL Gold Certified Properties are Four Seasons Lānaʻi, Honokeana Cove and Royal Lahaina Resort and Bungalows.

A section of Hale Royale (left) that shows patchy areas of dead grass due to grub activity before implementing reef-friendly landscaping. The same area (right) is seen three months after reef-friendly landscaping. PC: SoilThrive Hawaiʻi LLC

Prior to launching its certification course, MNMRC partnered with 12 local properties to test reef-friendly landscaping practices in 2023. Early results showed positive improvements at each property, with many seeing an increase in plant growth and a decrease in pests and diseases.

For more information visit mauireefs.org/rfl or email rfl@mauireefs.org.