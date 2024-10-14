Ka Lima O Maui observes National Disability Employment Awareness Month















Ka Lima O Maui is teaming up with the US Department of Labor’s Office of Disability Employment Policy to celebrate National Disability Employment Awareness Month this October. The campaign highlights disability employment issues and honors the contributions of workers with disabilities. This year’s theme is “Access to Good Jobs for All.”

The campaign dates back to 1945, originally focusing on people with physical disabilities. Over time, it expanded to include all disabilities and now aims to promote inclusion across the workforce.

“Our communities and economy are strengthened by the inclusion of all people, including people with disabilities,” said Assistant Secretary of Labor for Disability Employment Policy Taryn M. Williams. “Their contributions have historically been vital to our nation’s success and are more important today than ever.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Ka Lima O Maui, founded in 1955, provides job training and employment for adults with disabilities, making it one of Maui’s oldest nonprofits and the largest employer of disabled workers in the county.

“Ka Lima O Maui is proud to be a part of this year’s National Disability Employment Awareness Month,” said J D Wyatt, executive director of Ka Lima O Maui. “We want to spread the important message that we value all contributions, including those of individuals with disabilities.”

Ka Lima O Maui manages over 30 job sites, specializing in custodial and grounds maintenance. Many of these include work with the County of Maui Parks and Recreation department, such as at the Sakamoto Pool. heir crews typically work from 4:30 am to 12:30 pm Monday through Friday.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“Having the Ka Lima staff do custodial work at our pool facilities are essential with keeping the restrooms clean,” said Duke A. Sevilla, pool manager with the Maui County Department of Parks and Recreation. “The Ka Lima staff are very friendly and efficient. We need to continue supporting Ka Lima O Maui and the great work that they do.”