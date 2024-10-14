MACC presents free Keiki Halloween Festival & Cinema in partnership with Imua Family Services, Oct. 26



















The Maui Arts & Cultural Center is teaming up with Imua Family Services for a Keiki Halloween Festival & Cinema Saturday, Oct. 26 from 4 to 8 p.m. in the MACC’s A&B Amphitheater, Yokouchi Pavilion and Events Lawn. This FREE ‘Mega Monster Mashup’ event at the MACC will feature a variety of activities including dozens of trick or treat stations, an animal encounter area, live music from DJ Boomshot and Marty Dread and two films on the big screen, It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown and Hotel Transylvania.

Families with children of all ages are invited to costume up and join in for an evening of spooky fun and community spirit.

There will also be food & beverages available for purchase.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“As we emerge from years of challenges, the MACC continues to even further expand its wide range of FREE events. The Keiki Halloween Festival & Cinema will be another great evening as we connect and reconnect as a community” said Art Vento, MACC President & CEO.

“The Keiki Halloween Festival embodies the spirit of ‘ohana and celebration,” says Dean Wong, Executive Director of Imua Family Services. “We invite families to come together, enjoy the festivities, and create lasting memories in a safe and welcoming environment.”

The Keiki Halloween Festival & Cinema will feature a lineup of fun activities well suited for young costumed keiki.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Children will have the opportunity to explore dozens of trick-or-treat stations prepared by generous nonprofits, community partner agencies, and local businesses, guaranteeing that every little ghost and goblin has a frighteningly good time.

The festival will also feature critter petting encounters for those looking to meet some friendly furry friends, live music from DJ Boomshot and Marty Dread along with activities where children can unleash their budding creativity such as Ben’s Big Blue Building Blocks, providing a fun space for imaginative play.

Attendees are encouraged to bring low-back beach chairs or blankets to spread out on the A&B Amphitheater lawn for the live music and film presentations.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The MACC will be collecting donations for the Maui Food Bank at this event. The need continues, so patrons are asked to bring non-perishable items for those impacted by the wildfires. Donation bins will be located near the entry gates.