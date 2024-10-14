Maui’s Waiwaolani, To Be Organics and Farm to Fudge are among 10 ‘must-watch’ businesses in the 2024 Mana Up Showcase

Mana Up announces its biggest annual event, the Mana Up Showcase 2024, featuring a lineup of events and entrepreneurs that highlight Hawai‘i’s creative spirit. This year’s showcase will connect the islands’ inspiring talent with global audiences, presenting 10 emerging businesses, four up-and-coming musicians, a rising model and film actor as co-host, and a special performance by award-winning musician Justin Kawika Young. The worldwide livestream and televised broadcast will take place on Sunday, Oct. 27, with in-person events following in Honolulu on Thursday, Nov. 7.



















The 2024 Mana Up Showcase marks the culmination of the annual six-month accelerator, highlighting 10 must-watch Hawai‘i-based product companies from Maui, Kaua‘i, O‘ahu, and Hawai‘i Island. These emerging brands, alongside many more, will be featured during the Mana Up Showcase 2024: Alikaleo Park, Bizia Surf, Farm to Fudge, Hawai‘i Ulu Cooperative, Honua Skincare, Kaua‘i Hemp Co., Kris Goto, Okonokai, To Be Organics, and Waiwaolani.

Key Mana Up Showcase 2024 Events:

Mana Up Showcase Broadcast , Sunday, Oct. 27 at 3 p.m. HST via livestream and 8 p.m. HST on Hawai‘i News Now (KHNL). Hawai‘i News Now will televise this year’s one-hour Mana Up Showcase, featuring the inspirational stories of 10 entrepreneurs that have graduated from Mana Up’s accelerator program and are ready to share their products with the world. Mana Up co-founder Meli James and actor-model Kaipo Dudoit , who appears in Disney’s upcoming live action “Lilo & Stitch,” co-host the event with presenting partner King’s Hawaiian . The broadcast will also feature performances by Justin Kawika Young and rising music acts from Hawai’i. Viewers will have access to exclusive products and deals, introduced by the founders during the broadcast. Those who can’t catch the live broadcast or livestream (on Facebook or YouTube) can watch the one-hour special at ManaUpShowcase.com.

Mana Up Showcase Celebration + Marketplace , Thursday, Nov. 7 at 5 p.m. HST at Bloomingdale's Ala Mona: Guests will experience one of the most exciting shopping events in Honolulu. With over 60 local vendors offering exclusive products, limited-time discounts, festive food tastings and drinks, plus other events and activities, Mana Up's Marketplace offers early holiday gift shopping — in style at Bloomingdale's Ala Moana Center.

, Thursday, Nov. 7 at 5 p.m. HST at Bloomingdale’s Ala Mona: Guests will experience one of the most exciting shopping events in Honolulu. With over 60 local vendors offering exclusive products, limited-time discounts, festive food tastings and drinks, plus other events and activities, Mana Up’s Marketplace offers early holiday gift shopping — in style at Bloomingdale’s Ala Moana Center. Artists to Watch + Justin Kawika Young Live Concert Presented by Maui Divers, Nov. 7 at 8 p.m. HST at the Republik: The Nov. 7 festivities will continue after the Celebration + Marketplace just steps away at The Republik, where Justin Kawika Young will headline the Artists to Watch concert, which features four young, up-and-coming musicians (under the mentorship of Haku Collective by Kimié Miner) performing original music: Kala‘i Kealoha, Mikealea Freitas, Music and Rhythm, and POHAI.

Mana Up Showcase 2024 is presented by King’s Hawaiian, with Showcase Sponsors Hawaiian Airlines, Bank of Hawai‘i, and Waiākea Hawaiian Volcanic Water.

Event partners also include: Maui Divers as Concert Partner, Better Business Bureau as the VIP Reception Sponsor, Hawaiian Electric Industries (HEI) as People’s Choice Partner, Hawaiian Telcom as Experience Partner, Knobbe Martens as Legal Partner, Vertaccount as Cocktail Sponsor, Ola Brew, Bloomingdale’s as Venue Sponsor, Okahara & Associates, Ola Brew and Zippy’s as Ohana Partners, Spire Hawaii as Kō Hana Rum Cocktail Sponsor, Servco, Enterprise and Department of Agriculture as Event Partners, and MacNaughton as Hotel Sponsor.

Introduced in 2018, the Mana Up Showcase has become a premier pre-holiday shopping experience, entertaining viewers and in-person guests across televised and online broadcasts and in-person events. With nearly 20 local sponsors this year, the Showcase not only amplifies the entrepreneurial spirit of Hawai‘i but also strengthens community support as it gears up for its ninth event.

To reserve your spot for in-person events or register for the free livestream, visit ManaUpShowcase.com. All registrants (for broadcast and in-person events) are automatically entered into over 20 prize giveaways, including a Year of King’s Hawaiian sweet bread.

In-Person Event Information: