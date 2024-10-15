ʻIolani Palace invites keiki to enter King Kalākaua essay contest

ʻIolani Palace. PC: Wendy Osher (2024)

In honor of King Kalākaua’s birthday on Nov. 16, The Friends of ʻIolani Palace hosts an essay contest that invites students to reflect on the enduring legacy of Hawaiʻi’s beloved monarch. The content encourages participants to explore how King Kalākaua’s contributions continue to shape our community today.

“We hope that the contest will inspire our keiki local students to learn about not only King Kalākaua, but other aliʻi, too,” said The Friends of ʻIolani Palace President and CEO Paula Akana. “They’ve all played such a pivotal role in our history, and their contributions continue to impact both the present and future of our lāhui. Once our keiki know their stories, they’ll share them with their peers and future generations, ensuring their legacies live on. I can’t think of a better way to commemorate Kalākaua’s birthday.”

Hawaiʻi students are invited to participate in one of three categories:

Elementary School (Grades K-5): 150 words maximum

Middle School (Grades 6-8): 300 words maximum

High School (Grades 9-12): 500 words maximum

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Submit all essays to education@iolanipalace.org. For students 13 and younger, a parent or guardian must submit the essay using their email. Include the student’s first name, school name and grade level. Submissions will be accepted from Oct. 15 through Nov. 11, 2024.

Winners will be announced on King Kalākaua’s birthday, Nov. 16, and will receive a special prize from ʻIolani Palace. Entries will be judged on both historical accuracy and creativity.