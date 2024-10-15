Delbert Anderson Quartet to debut on Maui: Jazz, Funk and Hip-Hop Sounds

Delbert Anderson portrait. PC: Maurice Johnson

Maui will soon get a jazz experience from the Diné (Navajo) people.

While often overlooked, Native American jazz musicians have been a part of the genre since its early days. The very first woman to sing lead in big band jazz was a member of the Coeur d’Alene people. And her brother performed with Bing Crosby.

At the forefront of a vibrant Native American jazz scene, Delbert Anderson, a Diné jazz trumpet artist, composer and educator, will make his Maui debut with the Delbert Anderson Quartet on Nov. 8 in the Maui Arts & Cultural Center’s McCoy Studio Theater.

Anderson’s work integrates Navajo “spinning songs” of love, healing and courtship with jazz, funk and hip-hop. His compositions are inspired by Navajo Nation landscapes, historical events and the desire to preserve and educate on Diné history. Concert tickets are on sale only on MauiArts.org.

The New York Times has said about the group: “By mining traditional Navajo ‘spinning songs’ of love, healing, and courtship and marrying them to jazz and funk lines, Anderson and his (quartet) have taken a place at the forefront of a vibrant Native American jazz scene.”

Anderson’s notable projects include: “The Long Walk: 1,674 Days,” a poignant composition reflecting a critical period in Navajo history, and “Manitou,” which fuses ancient Native American melodies with jazz and funk.

While music is his passion, Anderson also gives back through a “Build A Band” educational program, which teaches jazz improvisation to young students through a Diné and family curriculum, wellness programs and community outreach initiatives aimed at evoking change for the well-being of all humans.

Anderson’s achievements have garnered recognition, including multiple awards from Chamber Music America, the Cultural Capital Fellowship from the First Peoples Fund and the Jazz Road Program at South Arts. His contributions to music and culture have been featured in prominent outlets like The New York Times, JazzTimes, Grammy.com and National Public Radio.

Tickets are $30 and $40 plus applicable fees and available online only at MauiArts.org. MACC members receive a 10% discount. To become a member, patrons may join at MauiArts.org/membership. Tickets for children 12 and under are half price, and there will be UH-Maui College student rush tickets available day of show at the MACC Box Office w/valid ID. The MACC Box Office is not open for window sales but for ticketing inquiries only. Patrons may email boxoffice@MauiArts.org.