Eye safety tips shared during Halloween Safety Month

The American Academy of Ophthalmology urges trick-or-treaters to keep eye safety in mind while wearing costumes, contact lenses and make-up. Courtesy photo

Getting dressed for Halloween can be a frightful experience for healthy eye safety, according to the American Academy of Ophthalmology. The academy warns that costumes, face makeup and costume contacts pose major risks to human eyes.

For example, many costume contacts are not safe or approved and could cause lasting damage. Costume contact lenses may not be sterile and could cause serious eye problems for children and adults.

To keep your eyes safe and healthy, follow these simple steps:

● Decorative contact lenses should come with a prescription; non-prescription lenses can lead to dangerous eye infections or disorders, which could lead to vision loss.

● Be sure to choose a costume that won’t cause safety hazards; all costumes, wigs and accessories should be fire-resistant.

● Masks can limit your child’s vision, so try some non-toxic makeup instead.

● Always test non-toxic makeup in a small area first to see if any irritation develops.

● Bring flashlights, so you can see and be seen (and to prevent falls).

● Remove all makeup before keiki go to bed to prevent skin and eye irritation.

“Your Halloween costumes and eyewear should be a source of fun, so taking these extra steps can help you have a safe and exciting Halloween,” says Dr. Steven Rhee, medical director of Hawaiian Eye Center.

Incorporating these tips into your daily routine, while maintaining comprehensive eye exams can protect your eyes for many Halloweens to come. To learn more or to schedule an appointment visit: www.hawaiianeye.com.