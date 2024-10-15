Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea announces third annual Festivals of Aloha



















The Festivals of Aloha is set to return for its third year, the Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea announced. The weekend of events from Oct. 25 to 27 celebrates Hawaiian heritage and traditions through a series of immersive cultural experiences, musical performances and local artisan showcases.

Curated by the resort’s director of Hawaiian Programs, “Aunty Wendy” Tuivaioge, this year’s festival promises a weekend filled with enriching experiences designed to deepen guests’ connection to the authentic spirit of aloha.

“The Festivals of Aloha offers a beautiful opportunity for everyone to engage with our culture. Each year, we build upon our traditions, and it fills my heart to share these experiences with both locals and visitors alike,” she said. This year’s festivities will also be streamed live on mele.com, allowing those unable to attend in person to join in the celebration.

Presenting a rich tapestry of music, art and storytelling that captures the essence of Maui’s time-honored traditions, the festival will kick off with a traditional opening ceremony by Kumu Kamaka Kukona on Oct. 25 and will conclude with the ”Sounds of the Sea” concert Oct. 27. The concert will feature a lineup, including Lawakua and NBC’s “The Voice” finalist Kamalei Kawa’a.

On Oct. 26, guests will enjoy ”Hula is the Heartbeat,” a celebration of Hawaiian music with mele by Keauhou and hula showcasing the largest lineup of hālau in the festival’s history, with performances from five of Maui’s most prestigious hālau:

Hālau Kamaluokaleihulu – Kumu Hula Kahulu Maluo-Pearson

Hālau Hula Kauluokalā – Kumu Hula Uluwehi Guerrero

Hālau o Ka Hanu Lehua – Kumu Hula Kamaka Kukona

Hālau Kekuaokalāʻauʻalaʻiliahi – nā Kumu Hula ‘Iliahi and Haunani Paredes

Hālau Nā Lei Kaumaka O Uka – Kumu Hula Napua Silva

Other highlights include the inaugural Carmen Hulu Lindsey Leo Ha‘iha‘i Falsetto Contest, Hawaiʻi’s first female falsetto competition, debuting on the evening of Oct. 25. Guests will also enjoy the resort’s Live Aloha Market, featuring 17 local vendors, a MANAOLA Hawaiʻi Pop-up, a Cultural Garden Tour, and daily Hawaiian practitioner demonstrations and presentations open for participation.

On Oct. 26, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., attendees will have an opportunity to experience Moʻokiha O Pi’ilani, Lahaina’s voyaging canoe. Experts will share insights about this wa’a (canoe), and guests can ride or paddle out to for a close-up look.

The full schedule of Festivals of Aloha events can be viewed here. Complimentary off-site parking with round-trip shuttle service will be available at Wailea event parking, located across from Monkeypod off Wailea Ike Drive, on Oct. 25 from 4:30 to 9:30 p.m., Oct. 26 from 4:30 to 10:30 p.m., and Oct. 27 from 4:30 to 9:30 pm.