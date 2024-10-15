Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for October 16, 2024

October 15, 2024, 8:05 PM HST
Photo Credit: Sandy Ahern

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES










Shores
Tonight
Wednesday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
12-16
10-15
7-10
7-10 




West Facing
5-7
4-6
2-4
2-4 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
5-7
5-7
4-6
4-6 







TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the lower 70s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.5 feet 01:01 PM HST.




Low 0.0 feet 07:21 PM HST.




High 2.4 feet 01:40 AM HST.
















WEDNESDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.4 feet 07:33 AM HST.




High 2.3 feet 01:28 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:21 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:01 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Existing N (350) moderate, medium swell has been modeled to slowly subside through today. After hovering around 2 feet above guidance throughout the day, NDBC buoys 51001, 51101, and 51000 have shown signs of subsiding N swell late this afternoon. Meanwhile, the Hanalei PACIOOS buoy still indicates High Surf Advisory conditions going strong at press time. Surf should begin to noticeably subside during the next few hours. However, the High Surf Advisory will be extended through tonight mainly to capture the trailing end of the high surf period during the first half of the overnight period. Surf along west facing shores remains slightly elevated with the influence of the north swell during the next couple days. Surf along E shores increases today and Wednesday in response to short period trade wind swell over and upstream of the islands. Surf then declines in concert with weakening trades during the latter half of the week. However, east facing shores exposed to the north swell will continue to see some wrap during the next couple days. South shore surf will remain small with mainly background south and southeast swells during the next 7 days. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.



				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
