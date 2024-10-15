Second phase announced for Lahaina Civic Center renovations and repairs
The Lahaina Civic Center gymnasium will close beginning Dec. 1 for repairs and renovations, the Maui County Department of Parks and Recreation announced. It is scheduled to reopen Sept. 30, 2025.
The project marks the second phase of a three-phase project to repair and renovate the Lahaina Civic Center. Phase 2 includes replacing the air conditioning and gym floor, along with associated electrical work.
The closure only applies to the gymnasium. The social hall will remain open for public use.
The department appreciates the public’s patience and understanding while the project is ongoing.
For more information, call the Parks Planning and Development Division at 808-270-7931.
For general County of Maui parks information, visit https://www.mauicounty.gov/parks.