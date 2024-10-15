Wailuku Art Space exhibition opens Friday

Maui Comics is curating an art exhibition that opens 5-9 p.m. Friday at Wailuku Art Space, 53 N. Market St., featuring comics and original art by local creators. The gallery run will last through Nov. 2 daily at 5-9 p.m.

Many of the featured artists will be at the opening reception, including Sam Campos (creator of Pineapple Man), Napua Ahina, Drew Gutierrez, Chase Tokutaro, Lucky Holland, Bailey Onaga, and daughter-father duo Pania and Todd Bernardy with Pania’s hit debut comic Vampire Princess.

This exhibition will debut limited-run comics, in print for the first time; Bailey Onaga’s My Messed Up Life Still Thrills You about her experience as a Maui girl living in Japan, and New Yorker cover artist R. Kikuo Johnson’s comic double-feature of Uncharted Maui and Lahaina Hallelujah. Edwin Ushiro’s comic about the Japanese American internment during WWII sponsored by the Japanese American National Museum titled Don’t Fence Me In will also be available.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

All proceeds from sales of R. Kikuo Johnson and Edwin Ushiro artwork and comics will go to the Lahaina Emergency Relief – West Maui Wildfires organized by Michael McCartney.