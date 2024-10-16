Ad 2 Hawaiʻi launches public service campaign application for local nonprofits

As part of the Wildfire Resilient Landscapes Program, HWMO engages in multi-partner groups like the Big Island Wildfire Coordinating Group, Oʻahu Wildfire Coordinating Group, Kauaʻi Wildfire Stakeholder Collaboration Group, and others statewide to discuss and implement wildfire-related strategies and actions. The Hawaiʻi Wildfire Management Organization benefited from the Ad 2 Hawaiʻi collaboration last year following the Lahaina wildfires. PC: Hawaiʻi Wildfire Management Organization website

Ad 2 Hawaiʻi, a nonprofit organization composed of advertising professionals under the age of 32, today announced the opening of applications for its 2024-2025 Public Service Campaign. This initiative offers 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations across Hawaiʻi the opportunity to receive professional marketing services completely free of charge. The deadline to apply is Friday, Nov. 1 at 11:59 p.m. HST.

Ad 2 Hawaiʻi’s Public Service Campaign is designed to elevate the visibility and impact of one nonprofit each year. The selected organization will receive a suite of marketing services, such as commercial production, website design, social media strategy and management, and more. By leveraging targeted and effective marketing strategies, the campaign will help generate awareness and drive greater support for the chosen nonprofit’s mission.

Last year, Ad 2 Hawaiʻi partnered with the Hawaiʻi Wildfire Management Organization following the Lahaina wildfires. Through this collaboration, Ad 2 Hawaiʻi successfully redesigned the organization’s website and produced a commercial that garnered over one million household impressions. The campaign also earned national recognition, placing 2nd in the Ad 2 National Public Service Competition at the American Advertising Federation’s ADMERICA conference in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Nonprofits interested in applying can find more information and submit their application at www.ad2hawaii.org/publicservice. For any questions, please contactad2hawaii@gmail.com.