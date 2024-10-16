Construction Industry of Maui raises $65K for Maui County high school vocational trade programs

Construction Industry of Maui Golf Tournament 2024. PC: CIM

The Construction Industry of Maui announced that its annual golf tournament raised $65,000 to support construction trade programs in Maui County high schools. Held at The Dunes at Maui Lani Golf Course on Sept. 28, the event brought together 140 golfers, 25 students from Maui County high schools along with their teachers, and 20 volunteers for a day of community spirit and support for the next generation of construction industry leaders.

Construction Industry of Maui’s primary mission is to support and cultivate the skilled workforce needed for Maui’s construction industry. A key part of this goal is helping local students explore and pursue careers in this critical field. To that end, a portion of the funds raised will be allocated back to high school vocational construction trade programs across Maui County.

Maui County high schools will be invited to apply for funding through a formal application, announced via The Construction Industry of Maui (cimmaui.com) alongside notifications from the Hawaiʻi State Department of Education in February 2025.

Funds then will be distributed in spring 2025 to programs that demonstrate the greatest need and ability to impact students’ education and career readiness in construction trades.

“At CIM, we truly thank all who participated and sponsored this event, and we look forward to continuing this tradition of support for Maui County students and the construction industry,” said Jennifer Girard, Construction Industry of Maui Treasurer. “Thanks to the success of this tournament, the planning process for the Third Annual CIM Tournament in September 2025 has already commenced.”

Title Sponsor Pace Supply sponsored the event for the second consecutive year. Organizers say the success of this year’s tournament was bolstered by the continued support of Pace Supply, led by Jeremy Hoenicke, Hawaiʻi Sales Manager, who has been instrumental in fostering community engagement and supporting local education initiatives. Additional Gold Sponsors included Alpha, Inc., Ikaika Construction, and Maui Plumbing. Nineteen Silver Sponsors and 19 Tee Sponsors also contributed to the event’s success.

For more information about next year’s Third Annual CIM Golf Tournament sponsorship or participation, email Jennifer.girard@swinerton.com.