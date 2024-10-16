County hosting Water Use and Development Plan implementation meetings

Maui’s six aquifer sectors. PC: Maui County Department of Water Supply

The County of Maui Department of Water Supply is hosting meetings in six aquifer sectors on Maui to guide implementation and future updates of the Maui Island Water Use and Development Plan. The first meeting takes place today at Helene Hall for Hāna Sector from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Residents are invited to attend meetings in their area and share their thoughts. Areas of focus include rural and farming water needs, drought and wildfire risk, residents not served by a public water system and reliable water supply.

The plan serves as a long-range planning blueprint for all uses of water in Maui County. Under state law, each county is required to prepare, periodically update and adopt a Water Use and Development Plan. It must be approved by the state Commission on Water Resource Management.

Other meetings include:

Tuesday, Oct. 22: Kahikinui Sector, Kaupō Community Resource Center from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Kahikinui Sector, Kaupō Community Resource Center from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30: Wailuku Sector, Kahului Community Center from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Wailuku Sector, Kahului Community Center from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4: Koʻolau Sector, Haʻikū Community Center from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Koʻolau Sector, Haʻikū Community Center from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7: Central Sector, Kula Community Center from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Central Sector, Kula Community Center from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2: Lahaina Sector, Lahaina Civic Center from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

For more information, call (808) 463-3110 or visit https://www.waterresources.mauicounty.gov.