Hawaiian Electric monitoring wildfire risk conditions

Hawaiian Electric Company weather station installation. File PC: Hawaiian Electric

The National Weather Service today issued a red flag warning for the state of Hawaiʻi for the hours between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Hawaiian Electric reports the company is monitoring high winds and dry conditions across the state, which may lead to an increased risk of wildfires. If necessary, Hawaiian Electric may implement its Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) program to proactively shut off power in communities with high exposure to wildfire risk.

Customers in these areas are urged to implement their own emergency plans and prepare for the possibility of extended power outages.

For more information and maps, call Hawaiian Electric’s PSPS hotline at 1-844-483-8666 toll-free or go to hawaiianelectric.com/PSPS.

What HECO is doing

Hawaiian Electric has activated ouits PSPS emergency response plan, which includes:

Closely monitoring weather

Deploying observers to monitor conditions and look out for any fire risks

Coordinating with state and county emergency response officials

Urging customers to prepare for possible power outages and to make safety their top priority

How the public can prepare

Hawaiian Electric urges customers to do the following:

Check emergency equipment such as flashlights, emergency generators, battery-operated (hand-crank or solar) radios, light sticks, and lanterns to be sure they are operational, and buy extra batteries.

Make sure you have a battery-powered radio on hand to listen for updates on theweather conditions and possible PSPS activation.

If someone in your home is dependent on electrically powered, life-sustaining medical equipment, check backup facilities. Plan where to go if an evacuation is ordered. If you need to go to the hospital or other emergency shelter, remember to take your medical equipment and medications with you to the facility.

If you plan to use a portable generator, make sure it is placed in a well-ventilated area outside the home, and be sure to carefully follow all instructions in the manufacturer’s manual.

Turn your refrigerator and freezer to their coldest settings. If power goes out, this will keep food fresher longer.

Turn off and unplug any unnecessary electrical equipment, especially sensitive electronics. If an outage occurs, this will prevent damage to the equipment from surges when power is restored.

Don’t venture out in the dark, because you might not see a downed power line that could be energized and dangerous; avoid standing water and debris.

If you see a downed power line, assume it is energized and dangerous. Stay at least 30 feet or more away from all power lines. Warn others to stay away. For emergency assistance call 911. For Hawaiian Electric, call our Trouble Line: Maui: 808-871-7777 Molokaʻi: 1-877-871-8461 Oʻahu: 1-855-304-1212 Hawaiʻi: 808-969-6666



How to stay informed

Hawaiian Electric will provide updates through the news media and the following resources: