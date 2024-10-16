Hoaloha Park draft adaptation plans set for presentation during Oct. 30 community open house

Public input will be sought Oct. 30 on draft plans to adapt Hoaloha Park to coastal hazards, including sea-level rise. PC: County of Maui

A community open house for discussion of Hoaloha Park draft adaptation plans will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 30 at the J. Walter Cameron Center, 95 Mahalani St. in Wailuku.

Public input will be taken on draft strategies for the adaptation of Hoaloha Park to coastal hazards, including sea-level rise, the Maui County Department of Parks and Recreation announced.

Draft short-, mid- and long-term concepts for adapting the park were developed through technical studies and community input following the first community meeting on the project in June 2024.

Findings from technical studies and previous community engagement also will be shared. Refreshments will be provided.

Hoaloha Park is popular for canoe paddling, among other activities. PC: County of Maui

Community members also may view and submit feedback on the adaptation concepts by visiting https://ssfm.konveio.com/hoaloha-park-adaptation-plan from Oct. 30 through Nov. 30.

Community input received will be used to refine the concepts for inclusion in the draft Hoaloha Park Adaptation Plan, which is planned for release and public review in early 2025.

“The project team worked closely with community stakeholders that use and treasure the park to come up with concepts that preserve the park’s recreational, educational and cultural uses while making the park more welcoming to the community and resilient to coastal hazards,” said Parks and Recreation Director Patrick McCall. “We mahalo all who have participated to date, and invite everyone to share your mana‘o on the draft concepts.”

The Hoaloha Park Adaptation Plan is the County’s first adaptation plan arising out of its Beach Park Vulnerability and Adaptation Study at https://www.mauicounty.gov/2351/COM-Beach-Parks-Vulnerability-Adaption-S.

For more information, call 808-270-7931.