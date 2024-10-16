Maui County voters: General Election ballots arrive soon, key deadlines and voting info
Maui County’s voters can expect to receive their General Election ballot packages starting Oct. 18. If voters do not receive their ballot packages by Oct. 23, or have any questions, call the County Clerk at 808-270-7749.
Head to mauicountyvotes.gov to access your sample ballot and download the Digital Voting Guide. This guide includes crucial details on voting procedures, deadlines, candidates, as well as three proposed amendments to the Maui County Charter and two proposed amendments to the Hawaiʻi State Constitution.
Be sure to sign the outside of your ballot envelope! Return your ballot by mail until Oct. 31 (to allow sufficient mailing time) or deposit into an Official Ballot Dropbox from Oct. 18 until 7 p.m. on Nov. 5.
Voting Deadlines:
- By mail: Oct. 31
- In-person dropbox: Nov. 5 by 7 p.m.
Dropbox Locations:
- Filipino Clubhouse (Lāna’i)
- Haʻikū Community Center
- Hāna Fire Station
- Hannibal Tavares Community Center (Pukalani)
- Kahului Fire Station
- Kalana O Maui (County Building)
- Kīhei Community Center
- Kula Fire Station
- Lahaina Civic Center
- Makawao Fire Station
- Mitchell Pauole Community Center (Molokaʻi)
- Nāpili Fire Station
- Pāʻia Community Center
- UH Maui College
- Velma McWayne Santos Community Center (Wailuku)
- Wailea Fire Station
Voter Service Centers
If you need in-person assistance, come to a Voter Service Center. The last few days prior to and Election Day itself will be very busy, so go as early as possible to avoid long wait times. This year’s voting service centers are located at:
- Velma McWayne Santos Community Center, 395 Waena St., Wailuku from Oct. 22 to Nov. 4 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., except on Sundays, and Nov. 5 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Lahaina Civic Center, Filipino Clubhouse (Lāna’i), and Mitchell Pauole Community Center (Molokaʻi) from Oct. 31 to Nov. 4 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., except on Sunday, and Nov. 5 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Hāna School on Oct. 26 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
For more information, visit www.MauiCountyVotes.gov or call (808) 270-7749.
2024 Proposed Amendments
This year’s ballot will include three proposed amendments to the Maui County Charter and two to the Hawaiʻi State Constitution. They are titled.:
Maui County Charter:
- Salary Commission
- Independent Staffing for Board of Ethics
- Board and Commission Terms
- View all proposed amendments here
State Constitution:
- HB2802 HD1: Removal of Specific Language Concerning the Authority of the Legislature to Reserve Marriage to Opposite-Sex Couples
- SB2927 SD1 HD1 CD1: Making the Senate Confirmation Process for Judicial Appointments More Uniform.