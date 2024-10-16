Maui Surf Forecast for October 17, 2024

Shores Tonight Thursday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 7-10 6-8 5-7 4-6 West Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 4-6 3-5 3-5 2-4

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.2 feet 07:46 PM HST. High 2.6 feet 02:23 AM HST.

THURSDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.6 feet 08:21 AM HST. High 2.1 feet 01:54 PM HST. Sunrise 6:22 AM HST. Sunset 6:01 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A 4 to 5 foot, NNW (350), medium period swell was noted on both Hanalei and Waimea nearshore buoys this afternoon and will continue to bring small to moderate surf to north facing shores tonight. This swell will slowly decrease through Thursday, with surf remaining well below advisory surf height thresholds. Surf along west facing shores should remain slightly elevated with wrap around north swell energy lingering into Thursday.

Surf heights along east shores will remain elevated and choppy tonight in response to short period trade wind swell over and upstream of the islands, but then then decline on Thursday as trades weaken. Expect tiny south shore surf through the end of the week due to small background swells.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.