Maui’s ʻOkoʻa Farms announces store expansion, doubles down on local, organic food network

ʻOkoʻa Farms. PC: courtesy

Following a successful year at their upcountry storefront, ʻOkoʻa Farms announces the purchase of an additional unit to expand their operations. The 1,000 square foot unit will provide them the space to feature more locally sourced produce and products while providing market-goers with an elevated shopping experience.

Since June 2023, ʻOkoʻa has transitioned from farmers markets to a thriving permanent location in Kulamalu Town Center. The seven-day-a-week storefront has quadrupled access to their harvests for the Maui community while fostering a vibrant regional food network featuring 70 additional local producers and vendors.

The expansion is invigorated by a low-interest loan from Maui resident Dr. Carolyn Dean, founder of the ParaGenius Foundation. Dean, a doctor, naturopath, author, dietary supplement manufacturer, and long-time advocate of organic farming, established the public charity in February 2023 to empower family farms like ʻOkoʻa. Their ongoing partnership has included support from Hawaiʻi Community Foundation’s Maui Strong Fund, enabling a rapid food distribution program for wildfire victims last year. Additionally, ParaGenius Foundation provides volunteer support, helping ʻOkoʻa to maintain a presence at the Tuesday Wailea Village Farmers Market.

ʻOkoʻa seeks community support to finalize the store expansion by late fall 2025. To learn more about this project and Dean’s impactful work, visit ParaGeniusFoundation.org.

