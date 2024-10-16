Scam alert: Maui police warn of spoofed phone calls

Scam call. PC: Image ID: 176693915 / 123rf stock image

The Maui Police Department has been made aware of a recurring scam involving spoofed phone calls targeting members of the community.

The most recent reported ongoing scam is spoof callers claiming to be a Maui Police Department representative. Spoofing is a technique used to manipulate caller ID information, making it appear as if the call is coming from a legitimate source, such as a government agency, financial institution, or even a known contact, making it highly deceptive.

The caller tells call recipients that there is a warrant, missed jury duty, or some other legal sanction pending against them, then demands immediate payment via cryptocurrency, online payment apps such as CashApp, Venmo, etc., or other means, gift card, credit card, etc.

Please note that no law enforcement or government agency will attempt to “clear up” warrants or other legal sanctions over the phone, nor will they ever request your financial information to do so over the phone.

“We urge you to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions to protect yourself from falling victim to these fraudulent activities,” said MPD.

Scammers will often:

Sound official and use legitimate names of law enforcement personnel.

Call on the weekends or after hours when most institutions are closed.

Be forceful and may bargain or barter on the payment amount or payment method if the victim questions it or says they do not have enough or do not know how to use the desired payment method.

Some tips to keep in mind: