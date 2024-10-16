UH Maui College holds second annual Micronesian dental hygiene event

UHMC dental hygiene clinic. PC: UH Maui College Dental Hygiene Program

Members of Maui’s Micronesian community took part in UH Maui College’s second annual Micronesian Dental Hygiene event held Saturday on the college’s Kahului campus.

“The outreach brings many of the underserved and those without access to care into our clinic to make appointments for free dental hygiene care,” said UHMC Dental Hygiene Program Coordinator Leanne Higa. “Dental hygiene students did patient medical and dental histories, oral cancer screenings, and made future appointments for 100 patients.”

The students learned the proper steps in oral cancer screening and said it was valuable for them to put their training into practice with patients during this hands-on learning activity.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Staff from the UHMC Campus Health Center were also on hand to provide free flu and COVID-19 vaccinations. And a Freeman Grant – dedicated to strengthening the bonds of friendship between the US and the Oceanian realm – funded the distribution of fresh produce, jars of jams and jellies, and free cell phones for participants.

The event was supported by the UHMC Campus Health Center, Dental Hygiene Program students, as well as volunteers from the Dental Hygiene Program faculty, Voices of Micronesia (VoMOM), Maui Economic Opportunity (MEO), Roots Reborn, We Are Oceania (WAO), oral cancer trainer Susan Cotten from Colorado, and local churches.

WAO said it wants to continue the connection to UHMC, to pool resources and keep coming to Maui from O‘ahu to participate in future events because they see the leadership of strong people who dedicate themselves to helping everyone.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“We are so thankful for everything you do for our Micronesian community,” said Yourow. “We really need the help, and it is good to see the students involved.”