Costal Flood Statement in effect through Sunday morning

Olowalu, Maui. File 2017. PC: Branden Hazlet

The National Weather Service has issued a Coastal Flood Statement, in effect from late Thursday night through Sunday morning. Isolated minor coastal flooding is expected around daily peak tides in vulnerable low-lying coastal areas.

Flooding of beaches that are normally dry, minor coastal erosion, and saltwater inundation of low-lying roads, docks, boat ramps, and other coastal infrastructure is possible.

As a precaution, the public is asked to avoid driving through flooded roadways.

The advisory states: “If you are forced to drive through salt water, be sure to rinse your vehicle with fresh water. Move electronics, vehicles or other valuables to higher ground. Monitor vessels to ensure mooring lines don’t get too tight and watch out for overwash around boat ramps. Secure canoes or other watercraft stowed on beaches.”

The public is invited to submit coastal flooding photos to the University of Hawaiʻi Sea Grant College Program’s Hawaiʻi and Pacific Islands King Tides Project at: PacificIslandsKingTides.org.