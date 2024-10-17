Hawaiʻi gas prices move up slightly
Hawaiʻi gas prices moved up slightly in most areas over the past week, according to the AAA Hawaiʻi Weekend Gas Watch. The statewide average price for regular unleaded is $4.60, one cent higher than last week and 18 cents lower than a year ago. The national average gas price is $3.19, two cents lower than last week.
- The average price in Kahului is $4.63, which is the same as last week and 18 cents lower than a year ago.
- In Honolulu, today’s average price for regular unleaded gas is $4.48, one cent higher than last week and 17 cents lower than last year.
- The Hilo average gas price is $4.79, two cents higher than last week and 14 cents lower than a year ago.
- Līhuʻe’s average regular price is $5.22, one cent higher than last week and five cents lower than a year ago.
“The Hawaiʻi statewide gas price average has stayed below $4.70 a gallon since June, and is currently six cents lower than the statewide California average price,” said Liane Sumida, general manager of AAA Hawaiʻi.
Prices as of 9 a.m., Oct. 17, 2024: