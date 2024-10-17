Ke Alahele Education Fund Dinner in support of STEM education, Oct. 26

2019 file photo: Students shared the power of robotics (pictured from left): Blake Yatsushiro, Brayden Kitagawa, and Izzy Enriquez. Photo credit: Jose Morales

The long-awaited Maui Economic Development Board’s Ke Alahele Education Fund Benefit Dinner & Auction, “Pathways To Our Future” takes place on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024. Organizers say participation and generosity helps to advance STEM education and workforce development, playing a vital role in the well-being and future prosperity of the islands.



A reception and silent auction get underway at 4:30 p.m., with dinner scheduled for 6 p.m. at the Wailea Beach Marriott Resort.

During this event, guests can bid on a number of auction items during the popular Apples for Education Auction, compete in teams during MEDB’s signature interactive game and hear the remarkable accomplishments of students in STEM fields.



Proceeds from this event will contribute to the advancement of MEDB’s comprehensive STEM programs, spanning from kindergarten to careers; as well as enabling MEDB to continue to pursue meaningful pathways that benefit the lives of island residents.



“Together, let’s foster innovation, curiosity, and critical thinking skills that will shape the future of Hawaiʻi and beyond,” organizers said. To reserve a seat or become a sponsor, visit the links provided.