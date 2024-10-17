Maui Adult Day Care Center hosts 2024 Family Caregiver Walk at Queen Kaʻahumanu Center, Oct. 19

The Maui Adult Day Care Centers Annual Caregiver Walk. PC: File 2017 image credit MADCC.

Queen Kaʻahumanu Center welcomes Maui Adult Day Care Center for the 2024 Family Caregiver Walk on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, from 7 to 11 a.m. This annual event invites the Maui community to celebrate caregivers and support the vital services the organization provides to our kūpuna and their families.

Participants will enjoy a leisurely walk through Queen Kaʻahumanu Center, starting with a warm-up session led by NRELS & Friends. The event will also feature live entertainment at Center Stage, including performances by Da Rabanes ʻOhana and Kevin Brown. Attendees can explore the Free Health Fair, which offers valuable information regarding healthcare resources on Maui. They can also enjoy food, prize drawings, and fun for the whole family.

“We are thrilled to bring the Annual Family Caregiver Walk to Queen Kaʻahumanu Center again this year,” said Kauwela Bisquera, General Manager of Queen Kaʻahumanu Center. “This event is a chance for our community to come together, celebrate the incredible caregivers who give so much, and support the services that make a difference for Maui’s kūpuna and their families. We look forward to seeing everyone for a morning of health and wellness.”

Corporate sponsorships and registrations are now open. Individuals can sign up to participate in the walk as part of a team or on their own. Register by filling out the form at www.madcc.org/family-caregiver-walk/ and submit it to any MADCC center or at Queen Kaʻahumanu Center on the morning of the event.

To learn more about sponsorship opportunities, registration, and event details, please visit www.madcc.org/family-caregiver-walk/ or contact 808-871-5804. All proceeds will benefit the Maui Adult Day Care Center and its programs, support groups and workshops.