Maui Fire Department responds to two brush fires overnight
Maui firefighters responded to two brush fires overnight—one in Haʻikū, and the other along the Kūihelani Highway in Central Maui.
The first, reported at 9 p.m. on Ua Noe Place in Haʻikū, was contained by 9:19 p.m. and extinguished by 10:29 p.m. The fire burned an area of brush approximately 50 feet by 50 feet. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Engine 2, Engine 5, Tanker 10 and a fire investigator responded to the incident.
The second fire, reported at 10:12 p.m. along Kūihelani Highway between E. Waikō Road and Honoapiʻilani Highway, was brought under control by 11:45 p.m. and was fully extinguished at 1:15 a.m. This fire involved approximately 2 acres of fallow agricultural land. Engine 10, Mini 10, Tanker 10 and a battalion chief responded to the incident.
No property damage or injuries were reported at either fire.