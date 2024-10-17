Maui News

Maui Fire Department responds to two brush fires overnight

October 17, 2024, 8:30 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Maui firefighters responded to two brush fires overnight—one in Haʻikū, and the other along the Kūihelani Highway in Central Maui.

The first, reported at 9 p.m. on Ua Noe Place in Haʻikū, was contained by 9:19 p.m. and extinguished by 10:29 p.m. The fire burned an area of brush approximately 50 feet by 50 feet. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Engine 2, Engine 5, Tanker 10 and a fire investigator responded to the incident.

The second fire, reported at 10:12 p.m. along Kūihelani Highway between E. Waikō Road and Honoapiʻilani Highway, was brought under control by 11:45 p.m. and was fully extinguished at 1:15 a.m. This fire involved approximately 2 acres of fallow agricultural land. Engine 10, Mini 10, Tanker 10 and a battalion chief responded to the incident.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

No property damage or injuries were reported at either fire.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsored Content

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments