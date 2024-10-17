New MEO bus for East Maui blessed

Kahu John Kahalehoe (center with lei) poses for a group photo with county officials including Maui County Transportation Director Marc Takamori (second from left), Council Member Shane Sinenci (fifth from left) and Mayor Richard Bissen’s representative Kamalu Carroll (second from right).

A new Maui Economic Opportunity 14-passenger bus that will be running through the streets of East Maui was blessed Tuesday in Hāna with community members, Maui County officials and MEO staff attending.

Funded by the county, P167 replaces an eight-passenger bus placed in service 2010. The bus with a wheelchair lift will be making runs through East Maui and to Central Maui for health appointments, shopping, events and other needs through MEO’s Human Services contract with the county.

The new bus for East Maui, which can carry 14 passengers, also has a wheelchair lift.

During the blessing, MEO CEO Debbie Cabebe and Hāna Branch Manager Kane Kanaka‘ole announced that MEO is looking into a pilot project to extend bus service to Kīpahulu, based on testimony at a recent community budget hearing. More details will be announced in the coming weeks.

Kahu John Kahalehoe blessed the bus and drivers on a warm clear morning at “Stonewall Square” in the center of Hāna town, across the street from Hasegawa General Store.

Shown are the MEO Hāna drivers (from left) Shanrae Ng and Earle “Tuks” Medeiros, Milton Gerardi Oliveira, and Hāna Branch Manager Kane Kanaka‘ole. Missing is driver Lei Park, who was making the Central Maui shopping run during the bus blessing.

County officials speaking at the blessing were County Council Member Shane Sinenci, whose residency district includes East Maui; Kamalu Carroll, Maui County Business Resource Center Office Manager representing Mayor Richard Bissen; and Maui County Department of Transportation Director Marc Takamori.

Also speaking were Cabebe, Kanaka‘ole and MEO Transportation Director Patty Copperfield.

East Maui residents interested in getting rides on MEO buses should contact the MEO Hāna office at 808-248-8282.