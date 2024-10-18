Anuhea celebrates 15 years of music with fourth studio album release, ‘Lotus,’ at a Special Farm Dinner and Display on Maui

Beloved Hawaiian singer-songwriter Anuhea is set to mark a milestone in her career with the release of her fourth full-length studio album, Lotus, on Nov. 23, 2024. This new album features a carefully curated collection of songs previously released as singles, along with brand-new original tracks, chronicling Anuhea’s personal and musical journey over the past 15 years.

In celebration of the album and her enduring career, Anuhea will host an exclusive, one-night-only Farm Display and Dinner at the Ocean Vodka Distillery in Kula, Maui. Joined by her world-class band and special guest performer, Maui’s own Jason Arcilla, the event will offer fans a unique and intimate opportunity to experience the magic of her music live under the stars, along with food and craft cocktails by Ocean Vodka Organic Distillery.

Lotus is a deeply personal album, weaving together themes of resilience, growth, and self-discovery. The title track, released earlier this year, quickly became a comeback anthem for fans navigating life’s highs and lows. Reflecting on the significance of the album and its namesake, Anuhea shared, “The lotus flower holds a special place in my heart, symbolizing the strength and resilience we all possess, even when faced with the toughest challenges.”

“With limited seating available, this intimate Farm Dinner Experience promises to be a memorable evening celebrating Anuhea’s music’s past, present and future,” according to an event announcement.

Tickets are available now at Opentable or Eventbrite. Limited V.I.P. Meet & Greet tickets are also available for purchase. Guests 18+ are welcome.

Event Details:

Date: Nov. 23, 2024

Location: Ocean Vodka Distillery, Kula, Maui

Tickets: Opentable and Eventbrite

Featuring: Anuhea and special guest Jason Arcilla

Sponsors: Ocean Vodka