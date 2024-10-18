Elks Lodge donates $10,000 to Polynesian Voyaging Society for education outreach

Crew members of the voyaging canoe Hōkūleʻa receive a $10,000 check from the Elks Lodge. PC: Elks Honolulu Lodge 616

The Polynesian Voyaging Society has received a $10,000 donation from the Elks Lodge in support of its ongoing mission to perpetuate traditional Polynesian wayfinding and to help fund the organization’s outreach to schools in Hawaiʻi.

During a special visit to the voyaging canoe Hōkūleʻa, representatives from the Elks Lodge met with the crew to learn more about the society’s mission and upcoming voyages. The donation, presented on the deck of the Hōkūleʻa, marks the Elks Lodge’s commitment to cultural preservation and education.

Founded in 1973, the Polynesian Voyaging Society has made significant strides in reconnecting the Pacific Islands with their heritage of celestial navigation, while also inspiring global conservation efforts.

“We are deeply honored to support the Polynesian Voyaging Society and their mission to connect with schools and communities in Hawaiʻi,” said Marilei Patterson, Elks Lodge trustee. “Their dedication to educating the youth about the importance of caring for our earth, culture and each other aligns closely with our values of community service and cultural enrichment.”

Navigator Nainoa Thompson, chief executive officer of the Polynesian Voyaging Society, expressed gratitude for the generous donation: “The support from the Elks Lodge will help us continue our mission of educating future generations about the importance of our cultural practices and our role in protecting the environment for the future. This gift will directly aid in preparing our crew and canoe for the next voyage.”

The Hōkūleʻa and its crew are currently in the middle of the Pae ʻĀina Statewide Sail, a seven-month voyage around the Hawaiian Islands that will cover over 3,000 miles, stopping at 31 ports and reaching 34 communities, before Hōkūleʻa and Hikianalia resume the Moananuiākea Circumnavigation of the Pacific in March 2025.