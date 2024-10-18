Hawaiʻi’s top teachers honored at Washington Place

Gov. Josh Green and Hawaiʻi Public Schools Superintendent Keith Hayashi honored the state’s top teachers this week at Washington Place in Honolulu. PC: Hawaiʻi State Department of Education

Kalani High School’s science and Career and Technical Education teacher Bryan Silver has been honored as the 2025 Hawaiʻi State Teacher of the Year, the state Department of Education announced. Also honored were Maui finalists Jessie O’Neill-Prest of Kīhei Elementary School and Jaime “Kumu Eva” Palakiko of Lahainaluna High School.

The top teachers were celebrated during an awards ceremony Tuesday at Washington Place in Honolulu with Gov. Josh Green and Hawaii Public Schools Superintendent Keith Hayashi.

The honor is presented annually to a classroom teacher selected from more than 13,000 Hawaiʻi public school educators. Silver was among 15 Complex Area Teachers of the Year and the Charter School Teacher of the Year recognized Tuesday.

“Thank you, teachers, for setting the standard and for carrying this forward. We’re humbled to be with educators of your stature,” Green said at the event. “On behalf of the entire state, congratulations to all of you. We’re grateful that you stayed in education. Mahalo for all of your work and caring for our keiki.”

“Bryan is a leader in CTE Engineering and robotics on both the local and national stages,” Hayashi said. “His energetic creation of the Innovation Station, campus-based aquaculture and hydroponics systems, and robotics programs has made Kalani High School a hub for STEM education throughout Hawaiʻi. Because of Bryan’s culture of partnership and inclusion, other schools, students, and teachers are invited in to learn, raising the bar for excellence across the state.”

STEM and robotics are Bryan Silver’s passions. Silver’s 24-year service as a teacher in the Honolulu School District exemplifies his commitment to his students and the field of STEM and robotics. This month, he became the first Hawaiʻi recipient of the 2024 Harbor Freight Tools for Schools Prize for Teaching Excellence, winning $50,000 for Kalani High School’s robotics program. At Kalani High School, Silver keeps his days busy as the Career and Technical Education teacher leading four levels of Engineering classes, STEM Capstone and running four after-school robotic programs FIRST Robotics, FIRST Tech Challenge, VEX and Drones.

Principal Mitchell Otani describes Silver’s industrious and enthusiastic nature as an inspiration for his students. “Bryan challenges his students to give more than 100%, become critical thinkers and explore ambitious paths,” Otani said. “The success of his students post-graduation is a testament to his passionate work in developing the next generation of STEM leaders.”

“Teaching is never a solo journey,” Silver said of working with fellow teachers. “No risk is taken alone. We are part of the larger community that supports and uplifts each other. If we work together, share strategies, and support one another we become better educators. We are better together than we are alone, so let’s melt down the walls.”

Silver will represent Hawaiʻi in the National Teacher of the Year program. A national winner will be named this spring in Washington, D.C. Teacher of the Year award prizes included:

Monetary awards to each Complex Area and Public Charter School Teacher of the Year provided by the Polynesian Cultural Center, the Teacher of the Year program’s corporate sponsor for more than 30 years.

A one-year lease of a 2024 Nissan Sentra SV courtesy of the Hawaiʻi Automobile Dealers Association and King Windward Nissan to the State Teacher of the Year.

The full list of finalists honored today are, in alphabetical order: