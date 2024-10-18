Mālama Yo Mama organization raises funds for breast cancer services

The third annual “Mammos-sas with the Mama” breast cancer fundraiser event took place over the weekend. PC: Mālama Yo Mama

Mālama Yo Mama, a community organization on Maui, completed its third annual “Mammo-sas with the Mama” breast cancer benefit event this past weekend, raising funds for the Maui Health Foundation breast cancer screening program. This program benefits uninsured and underinsured women of Maui with screenings and biopsies throughout the year.

Leslie Garo, owner of Mālama Yo Mama, who also worked in the OBGYN department at a community clinic previously, saw how funds directly help community members, including her auntie who currently battles breast cancer.

This year the theme was 80’s prom: Time after Time, in honor of cancer patients who continue to stay strong, fight-after-fight. The event had over 80 people in attendance including representatives from the Maui Health Foundation.

It was held in Wailuku at Guava Tree Bar and Grill with entertainment from Kaniala Masoe, Jordan Soon, Marvin Tevaga and DJ on Maui. Other activities included an on-site silent auction from local businesses valuing over $4,000 in prizes, an on-site keychain vendor ‘In The Stars Hawai’i’ who provided free breast cancer themed keychains, photobooth from Maui Select Photobooth, Candy bar and decor from Events by Eva, and videography by JT Cinematography. The event has reached over $1,500 in donations so far.

Mālama Yo Mama is a community organization that brings women together and focuses on uniting, empowering and inspiring individuals. Garo hosts events that give back to community organizations and programs while supporting local businesses and youth on Maui. For more information on Mālama Yo Mama, email malamayomama101@gmail.com

Breast cancer continues to be one of the leading causes of cancer deaths in Hawai’i. The funds that were donated will allow women in the community to receive mammograms and encourage preventative care. For more information about Maui Health Foundation visit https://www.mauihealth.org/foundation/events/kokua-4-a-cause/