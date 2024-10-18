New Kahului Transit Center to open in November for Maui Bus riders

New Kahului Transit Center. PC: County of Maui.

The Maui Bus Kahului Transit Center will open Nov. 20, following the issuance of a certificate of occupancy for the facility on Oct. 10, the County of Maui Department of Transportation announced.

The announcement comes more than three years after it broke ground in February 2021, and reported delays in project completion.

Situated near Kahului Public Library and facing Kahului Lani apartment complex on Vevau St., the facility will include open-air covered seating, restroom facilities and a ticket booth.

“We look forward to the opening of the new transit center, which will provide a convenient location for bus riders,” said County Department of Transportation Director Marc Takamori, “We would like to express the department’s sincere gratitude to Queen Kaʻahumanu Center for its invaluable partnership over the years. Their support has been instrumental in providing essential transportation services to the Maui community.”

All Maui Bus services currently operating from Queen Kaʻahumanu Center will relocate to the new Kahului Transit Center on Nov. 20. The final day of service at Queen Kaʻahumanu Center will be Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024.

More information will be available early next month.

For general Maui Bus information, visit https://www.mauicounty.gov/bus. To contact the County of Maui Department of Transportation, call 808-270-7511 or email public.transit@mauicounty.gov.