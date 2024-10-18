Return of the South Shore Haunted House on Oct. 25, 26 and Halloween night

South Shore Haunted House at Azeka event flyer. PC: Azeka Shopping Center

The South Shore Haunted House will be open on Oct. 25-26 and 31, Halloween night, starting at 6 p.m. at Azeka Makai near Nalu’s South Shore Grill. This marks the first return of the popular Kīhei event since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The haunted house will be filled with creepy dolls, scary clowns, mischievous Beetlejuice and more spooky attractions created by sponsors Tamatha Isitt, Barbara Saldivar and Shoreline Concrete. Admission fees are $5. All of the proceeds benefit the Pacific Cancer Foundation Children’s Fund.

Other spooky happenings include Kīhei 4th Friday on Oct. 25 at Azeka Mauka from 6 to 9 p.m., with a Keiki Costume Contest at 7 p.m., live music, food booths and trucks, artwork, crafts, and plenty of local shopping.

On Halloween night, Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m., the Azeka Shopping Center will also host its annual Trunk or Treat. This family-friendly event is free and open to the public. Children of all ages are invited to come dressed in their costumes and trick-or-treat from the trunks of Maui Classic Cruisers and Valley Isle Vee Dubz vehicles. There will also be an opportunity to meet Moana & Maui and the Nalu’s Race Team. Get free autographs and posters. The Trunk or Treat event is presented by Azeka Shopping Center, Street Bikers United, and Minit Stop.

For more information about these events, visit the Azeka Shopping Center website at azekashoppingcenter.com, or on Facebook and Instagram at @AzekaMaui.