Final agreement reached on UH faculty contract

The University of Hawaiʻi faculty have finalized their contract for the next two years, with overwhelming support, the UH Professional Assembly (UHPA) announced on Friday.

According to the UHPA, the new contract “mirrors” the next two years of the Hawai‘i State Teachers Association agreement with the state that extends through June 2027. The agreement includes a 3.5% wage increase in the first year and a 3.79% increase in the second year.

The collective bargaining agreement was approved by multiple parties: UHPA, which represents the UH faculty, the governor, the UH president and the UH Board of Regents. The electronic vote by the UHPA ended Thursday evening.

The new two-year contract will begin July 1, 2025 to coincide with the start of the new state fiscal year. The new agreement comes more than eight months before the current contract expires. Their current contract expires on June 30, 2025.

“I would like to thank the UHPA negotiations committee and all of those who worked so hard to get us to this point,” said UHPA President Karla Hayashi. “The faculty recognize there are many uncertainties at the national and local level and that settling early allows us to focus on teaching, research and continuing to contribute to the UH’s role as an economic engine for our state.”