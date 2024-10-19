Hawai‘i Tourism partners with JTB to attract high-value business events from Japan

Japan Airlines on Hawai‘i Island. File PC: Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority.

A new deal between the Hawai‘i Tourism Authority, Meet Hawai‘i and JTB seeks to recover the pipeline of Japan business meetings in Hawai‘i.

According to JTB executive Yamaguchi Takeshi, demand for business events, including meetings, incentive travel and conventions by Japanese companies is shaken by the recent depreciation of the yen and high cost of living in Hawai‘i. “Recognizing the importance of this market for both Japan and Hawai‘i, we have decided to form a partnership to actively promote its recovery,” he said.

The executed Memorandum of Understanding codifies a three-year partnership to promote and secure targeted meetings from Japan.

“In line with the partnership agreement, we are committed to contributing to Hawai‘i’s continued development in collaboration with its residents,” said Takeshi. “We aim to uphold the spirit of responsible tourism, ensuring the preservation of Hawai‘i’s beauty for future generations while also considering how travelers and businesses can contribute to Hawai‘i’s future.”

The three-year partnership will commence on Jan. 1, 2025 and continue through Dec. 31, 2027. Partnership highlights include the following key initiatives:

Establishment of JTB Ambassador Program – Through training with Meet Hawai‘i, JTB will implement an ambassador program to strengthen the company’s expertise in organizing business events in the Hawaiian Islands. The program’s goal is to enhance JTB’s ability to attract targeted business meetings and events and create tailored proposals to address customers’ needs.

Development of JTB ONLY Plan – JTB will provide customers with value-added information on Hawai‘i travel, including updates on each island and regenerative tourism experiences to guide first-time and repeat visitors during their trip.

Collaboration on Exchange Programs – HTA, Meet Hawai‘i and JTB will collaborate to develop exchange programs that promote relationship building and cultural understanding of Japan and Hawai‘i by providing opportunities for participants to experience each other’s cultures firsthand.

Enhanced Support Programs for Organizing Business Events – JTB will enhance its support programs, which are aimed at helping clients execute their business events in Hawai‘i more effectively.

“This partnership strengthens our collaborative, proactive efforts to reinvigorate the high-value Japan meetings market and provides yet another strategic way for tourism to support Hawai‘i’s communities,” said Daniel Nāho‘opi‘i, HTA’s interim president and CEO. “We must ensure the Hawaiian Islands remain top-of-mind among existing and potential clients and support them in organizing their upcoming business events throughout our state.”

Meet Hawaiʻi works on HTA’s behalf to reinforce the brand of the Hawaiian Islands as a world-class destination for business meetings, conventions and incentive programs, and provide support to prospective customers globally. For more information, visit MeetHawaii.com.