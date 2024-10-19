Hawaiian Music Series at Lahaina Civic Center features Launaʻole on Oct. 24

Launa’ole will headline October’s Hawaiian Music Series in Lahaina. PC: Lahaina Restoration Foundation

This month’s free Hawaiian Music Series will be held the Thursday before Halloween on Oct. 24, at 6pm at Lahaina Civic Center Amphitheater featuring local group Launaʻole.

Founded in 2020 by renowned Kumu Hula Koakane Mattos, Launaʻole emerged as a beacon of hope during the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. Bringing together the talented musicians Brandon and Kason, the group’s mission is to share Hawaiian music. From its humble beginnings as a trio of friends, Launa’ole has evolved into a dynamic ensemble known for their captivating performances and Hawaiian melodies. Drawing inspiration from traditional Hawaiian music and exploring diverse genres, they create a musical experience that resonates with audiences of all ages.

Launa’ole proudly announces the release of their debut album, “A Launa’ole Christmas.” This heartfelt collection of holiday songs is a testament to their commitment to spreading joy, peace, and love, especially within the Lahaina community for this holiday season.

The Hawaiian Music Series, now in its 16th year, offers free Hawaiian Music concerts to the community and visitors. The series is coordinated by Lahaina Restoration Foundation with support from the County of Maui Office of Economic Development.

Bring your own blankets, mats, and low-back beach chairs to enjoy the music. Chairs are limited. Free parking is on site.