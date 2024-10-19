Oʻahu Hawaiian Canoe Racing Association donates $10K to Molokaʻi schools

OHCRA donation.

The nonprofit Oʻahu Hawaiian Canoe Racing Association donated $10,000 to Molokaʻi High School and Molokaʻi Middle School.

OHCRA is the organizer of the Nā Wahine O Ke Kai and Molokaʻi Hoʻe (Molokaʻi to Oʻahu) canoe races across the Kaiwi Channel. Both events are regarded as among the most famous and most challenging outrigger canoe events in the world. More than 2,000 canoe paddlers from around the globe come to compete in the annual 41-mile event from Hale O Lono Harbor on Molokaʻi to Waikīkī Beach on Oʻahu.

On Sunday, October 13, 2024, Luana Froiseth (right), race director of the Nā Wahine O Ke Kai and Molokaʻi Ho’e, presented the donation check to Lori-Lei Rawlins-Crivello, Vice President of the board of the Friends of Molokaʻi High and Middle Schools Foundation. The donation was made possible from all of the crews participating in the both races.

The Friends Foundation was originally formed as the result of an attempt to fulfill the need to provide support to Molokaʻi High School’s athletic department. This includes developing funding to enable Molokai’s representation in interscholastic activities. The foundation also provides support to teachers, staff, and students at Molokaʻi High and Molokaʻi Middle Schools for extracurricular, instructional and enrichment needs. The foundation recognizes the importance of these activities as paramount in developing students as vital members of our community—local, state, national and international.