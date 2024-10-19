Seabury Hall presents “Resonance: A Fall Music Concert”

Seabury Hall “Resonance: A Fall Music Concert” gets set for Oct. 24-25, 2024. PC: Nicole Rosen & Bryan Berkowitz

Seabury Hall has announced its upcoming fall concert, “Resonance: A Fall Music Concert,” featuring performances by its middle and high school bands, percussion and choral ensembles. The event will take place on Thursday, Oct. 24 and Friday, Oct. 25 at 7 p.m. in the ʻAʻaliʻikuhonua Creative Arts Center, located on the school’s Olinda campus.

Alongside the percussion ensembles, the concert showcases the return of its concert and jazz bands. Students from the 5th through the 12th grade will take the stage, presenting a diverse range of music from jazz and pop to folk and film favorites.

“I’m excited to showcase what the students have accomplished in such a short amount of time,” said Julia Golding, the director of concert and jazz bands.

Senior choir student Aviva Meisel added, “There is nothing more powerful than a bunch of people gathering together to do something that they love and expressing themselves in such a connected way. Singing gave me a voice, and I almost cry every time I get to use it to spread a message that most forget.”

Tickets can be purchased at www.seaburyhall.org/arts.