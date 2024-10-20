ArT=Mixx: Dream Passport arts showcase returns to MACC on Nov. 16























The annual ArT=Mixx event, a fusion of performing and visual arts, takes place on Saturday, Nov. 16, from 7 to 11 p.m. in the Maui Arts and Cultural Center’s Yokouchi Pavilion and A&B Amphitheater.

This is a highly produced once a year only experience featuring an evening of spectacle and interaction at the MACC with show production by Fuzz Box Productions, immersive installations by Athena Medina Designs, Ryan Wemyss, David Schweiner, Alejandro Blanco, and Cindy Lee, lighting by Galaxy Lazer and Light and multi-artist video projection. Interactive art stations will include a passport booth and the Calligraphers Garden. Music will be provided by DJs Andrew Dana, Kaizen, Lobstah, and Boomshot.

ArT=Mixx: Dream Passport ties in with the Schaefer International Gallery exhibit, PATHS OF INK, featuring artists from Japan, Korea and the US and their unique takes on calligraphy. This edition of ArT=Mixx will explore international cultures, places, and lifestyles manifested through video content, interactive installations and premier live performances. The Paths of Ink exhibit opens Tuesday, Nov. 12 and runs through Saturday, Dec. 28.

ArT=Mixx is a free event, open to adults age 21 and over. All attendees must have valid photo ID for entry. The ArT=Mixx VIP Lounge will be available for those wishing to enjoy a private indoor area and balcony overlooking the event and stage performances. A limited number of VIP tickets are now available at $50, plus applicable fees and provide a private cash bar, snacks and restrooms. VIP ticket holders have access throughout the night to the lounge as well as all event activities in the Yokouchi Pavilion and A&B Amphitheater. VIP tickets are sold online only at MauiArts.org.

Attendees are welcome and encouraged to come dressed for the occasion (costumes are encouraged) and to have fun as they mix, mingle, and connect to the arts.

The ArT=Mixx event takes place throughout the heart of the Center, encompassing the Yokouchi Pavilion, the Schaefer International Gallery and the A&B Amphitheater. Food and beverages will be available for purchase throughout the evening, as attendees enjoy music and dancing, video art, visual art, performance art, friends, and fun.

ArT=Mixx is presented by The MACC and sponsored by the County of Maui, conceived as a series of events to bring the 21-and-over crowd together to find their inner artist. Exhibits in the Schaefer International Gallery serve as a focal point for this interactive social event full of art, music and creativity.